Diplomat says Russian Foreign Ministry to report soon on human rights in certain countries

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry will soon present a report on the human rights situation in several countries, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk told TASS in an interview.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry regularly sends reports ‘On the human rights situation in certain countries of the world’ to international human rights structures. Another such report is being prepared and will soon see the light of day," he said when asked about the Russian media situation in Moldova.

Polishchuk noted that "Moldovan and Russian public organizations also address multilateral structures." "Unfortunately, many international organizations are dominated by representatives of Western countries who practice double standards and are not known for their objective evaluations," he said, "We can't expect an unbiased opinion from them. Despite this, we continue our efforts to draw attention to the situation of media freedom in Moldova."