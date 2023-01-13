Five-plus-two talks on Transnistria remain on hold, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The five-plus-two talks on the Transnistria conflict, which involve Russia, Transnistria, Moldova, the OSCE, Ukraine and observers from the US and the EU, remain on hold, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS.

"As of now, the five-plus-two platform for negotiations on resolving the Transnistria issue, where Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE are mediators and the EU and the US are observers, is on hold. It is too early to talk about communication on the platform at this point," Polishchuk noted.

Transnistrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky said earlier that the parties to the five-plus-two platform were discussing the possibility of arranging an informal meeting to intensify talks on resolving the Transnistria issue.