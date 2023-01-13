Ukraine shells DPR settlementss 19 times over day — mission to JCCC

DONETSK, January 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled various settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic 19 times over the past 24 hours, firing 83 different munitions, the DPR's mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 19 facts of Ukrainian shelling. In the Donetsk direction the enemy carried out 12 shellings from multiple rocket launchers [and] 155 mm artillery. In the Gorlovka direction: seven shellings from 155 mm artillery. Some 83 items of various ammunition were fired," the mission said in a report on its Telegram channel.

One civlian was killed, four others were wounded due to Ukrainian shelling over the day.