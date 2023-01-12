Russia calls on international organizations to assess Kiev's actions — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia calls on international humanitarian organizations to give a principled assessment of Ukraine's actions as it continues striking civilian infrastructure, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime continues attacking Russian territory, striking residential areas, hospitals and schools, thus adding to its many war crimes," the diplomat said. "We call on international specialized organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to provide a principled assessment of the actions of the Kiev regime, which continues to pose threats to civilians."