Russian diplomat comments on Armenia’s decision to nix CSTO drills

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Yerevan’s decision not to host the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) scheduled drills Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 creates certain difficulties for the bloc’s allies, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing on Thursday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced at a press conference on January 10 that Armenia was not going to host the CSTO’s drills in 2023 in the current situation.

"Obviously, on this issue, Armenia continues to act based on the priority tasks that its armed forces face, taking into account the current situation. I would like to point out that last year the Armenian Defense Ministry also did not designate a military contingent to participate in the CSTO’s joint drills in Kazakhstan. This, undoubtedly, creates certain difficulties for allies, forcing them to reshape their plans agreed upon by their defense ministries," Zakharova said, commenting on Pashinyan’s statement.

"As far as we know, this work is carried out within the framework of the CSTO and we believe that optimal solutions will finally be found to organize the effective training of CSTO peacekeepers this year," the diplomat said.

Moscow is also concerned over the negative trends in relations between Baku and Yerevan observed over the past few weeks, namely, the intensified harsh rhetoric and exchange of opinions accompanied by rising tension in the region, the spokeswoman noted.

"We call on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to demonstrate their good will to jointly search for compromises. We will render all possible assistance to that," she stressed.