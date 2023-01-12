Ombudswoman reveals all civilian Russian sailors who were in Ukraine returned to Russia

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. All civilian Russian sailors who have been in Ukraine since the start of the special military operation have been returned to Russia, the country’s human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Thursday.

"During the conflict, we were able to return all civilian Russian sailors to Russian soil," she said in Ankara at the international ombudsmen conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century’.

According to her, this was possible due to the interaction between the ombudsmen of the two countries. "It was [Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmitry] Lubinets who sent his staff to visit our sailors and gave me real information about their situation," she said.

Speaking at the conference panel discussion, Moskalkova also said that she had visited prisoners.

"Unfortunately, some prisoners have lived thorugh unprecedented torture. Ten prisoners who surrendered were shot, in flagrant violation of the Geneva Convention. People were beaten, shot. But our task is to take as many measures as possible to ensure that the prisoners return home and that the wounded receive medical treatment. Only we can visit prisoners and give a real picture. I urge all ombudsmen not to incite hatred, but to unite to help people," she said.