Russia, Ukraine seeking further dialogue among ombudsmen, official says

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, said on Thursday she could see willingness on the part of Ukraine to continue dialogue.

"The Ukrainian side has a pragmatic stance on the issue and is ready for dialogue. So far, we have made specific progress in searching for missing people and the return of children to families. I hope this dialogue will continue. Most importantly, it should not be politicized but rather based on humanitarian and human rights principles," she told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference in Ankara.

According to Moskalkova, "Everybody is seeking to continue communication." "With no available diplomatic relations and suspended operations at embassies in both Ukraine and Russia, this humanitarian track is of absolute value. Authorities in Russia support the ombudsmen and their humanitarian efforts in this direction," she added.

The Russian official said she had discussed a number of pressing issues on the Ukrainian track with her Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts, Dmitry Lubinets and Seref Malkoc, in Ankara. "We discussed a full repatriation of wounded and heavily wounded people under a full repatriation arrangement spelled out in the Geneva convention. This implies an unconditional repatriation, not an exchange," she emphasized.

The trilateral meeting also discussed evacuations to Russia of those civilians who have contacted the human rights commissioner directly, Moskalkova said. "We had several such cases. And we also discussed the repatriation of those who have committed administrative offenses or face deportation while staying at temporary accommodation centers for foreigners," she concluded.