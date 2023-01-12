Russia ready for focused work on settlement in Lachin Corridor — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russia aims not for populism but for substantive work in order to settle the situation around the Lachin Corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We intend to get engaged not in populism but in focused work on settling the situation around the Lachin Corridor," she said. "And with regards to delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border we are consistently supporting the activity of the relevant bilateral commission. We are ready to provide any assistance in its work, among other things, by supplying cartographic materials," she added.

"Progress in this direction will help effectively resolve contentious issues on the ground. The relevant trilateral working group co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is involved in unblocking transport communications in the region. Serious preparatory work was done under its auspices and additional joint efforts are needed for its practical application," the diplomat noted.