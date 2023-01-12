Russian human rights commissioner warns against more weapons supplies to Ukraine

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that additional supplies of weapons and long-range missiles to Ukraine are detrimental to any potential peace settlement.

"It is crucial to raise the issue of preventing additional deliveries of arms and long-range missiles to Ukraine, which can lead to another round of escalation that could consequently result in mass violations of human rights imperiling people’s lives and welfare, and could undermine any prospects for a peace settlement," she told journalists speaking on the sidelines of the international conference ‘The Future of Human Rights in the 21st Century.’

Her statement comes in the wake of media reports that Ankara had been allegedly supplying cluster munitions to Kiev.

Earlier in the month, Foreign Policy, a Washington-based political magazine, citing US and European officials, reported that Turkey had been allegedly supplying Cold War-era cluster munitions to Ukraine since November 2022. According to the publication, Turkey had been delivering what’s known as dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICM), which were made during the Cold War under a co-production deal with the United States. Originally, they were designed to destroy armored vehicles.

Moskalkova added that all allegations on the issue were later refuted by various media outlets.