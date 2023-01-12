Official: Humanitarian corridors for those wounded not discussed by Moscow, Kiev, Ankara

ANKARA, January 12. /TASS/. Russia has not discussed the issue of creating humanitarian corridors for those wounded with Ukraine and Turkey during contacts among ombudspersons in Ankara, said Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia’s human rights commissioner, answering a question from TASS.

"[Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry] Lubinets and I did not talk about the idea of humanitarian corridors. We did not have any conversation about the creation of a corridor, which the president [of Turkey] spoke about, and indeed, he did voice such an initiative. This issue was not discussed between the two ombudspersons," she insisted.

She noted that during her conversation with the Turkish ombudsman this topic did not come up either.

"We do not raise this matter, because issues of a global strategic nature are being hammered out and discussed by the Defense Ministry, the special services, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is essential not to substitute government agencies, but to act systematically and coherently. Then there will be a result," she stressed.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he supported the idea of organizing humanitarian corridors to transport those wounded from the battle zone in Ukraine and other regions. He noted that Turkish Human Rights Commissioner Sheref Malkoc had proposed such an initiative.