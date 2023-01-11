Putin, Raisi discuss energy, transport projects — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, the Kremlin’s press service said.

The presidents of both countries discussed current issues in Russian-Iranian relations, the Kremlin said.

"In particular, the Presidents spoke in favor of consistent implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the energy and transport-logistical spheres," the Kremlin’s press service added.

Putin and Raisi previously held a telephone conversation in November 2022. Their most recent in-person meeting was in September 2022 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Samarkand.