Unemployment in Russia was minimal in 2022, Putin says

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. The unemployment rate in Russia was at the minimal level of 3.7% and inflation turned out to be lower than expected, President Vladimir Putin said at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"We ended the year of 2022 with the minimal unemployment rate - 3.7% and with the lower inflation level than forecast," the head of state said.

"An increase in the real incomes of the population should be achieved" and "the inflation downward trend should be addressed in the current economic policy," Putin noted.