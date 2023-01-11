References to global rights protection in EU-NATO declaration hypocritical — ministry

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed as hypocritical references to international rights norms stipulated in the joint declaration of cooperation between the European Union and NATO that was inked on January 10 in Brussels.

"References made in the document regarding the norms of international rights protection and principles of the UN Charter are particularly hypocritical considering the [North Atlantic Treaty] Alliance’s aggression against the Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, Iraqi invasion of the bloc’s countries in 2003, and bombardments of Libya in 2011," the statement from the ministry said on Wednesday, citing Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday that a new declaration on cooperation between NATO and the European Union was aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership between the parties, against the backdrop of growing geopolitical competition in the world.

According to the declaration, NATO remains "the foundation of our collective defense," but the Alliance also "recognizes the value of a more capable European defense that contributes positively to our security and is complementary to and interoperable with NATO".