Construction rate achieved in 2022 to be maintained — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 11. /TASS/. Housing construction rates in Russia in 2022 are the best in the country’s history and such pace should be maintained, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the first meeting with Cabinet members in this year.

"Deputy Prime Minister [Marat] Khusnullin and I have recently discussed results of construction sector operations. A good result, simply one of the best in the country, in our history. As regards housing construction, it is probably the best in broad terms," Putin said. "The groundwork has been completed; such pace should be maintained," he added.

Notable positive results should be achieved in developing the road and other infrastructure and public utilities, although the year of 2022 was successful in terms of this aspect, the Russian leader said.

Putin highlighted the need to expanding foreign economic ties and building new logistical corridors. "Actually, we are working proactively in this direction - such activity should continue," he added.