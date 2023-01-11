Russia to strengthen its defense capabilities, solve all provision problems — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to reinforce the country’s defense capabilities and solve all provision problems that have arose during the special military operation.

"I emphasize: we will reliably guarantee the security and interests of the country, we will improve our defense capabilities, we will certainly solve all problems related to the supply of the armed forces, the units involved in the special military operation," he said, speaking at a meeting with members of the government on Wednesday.

Putin added that the implementation of large-scale socio-economic programs and plans aimed at improving people's well-being, unlocking Russia's enormous potential, and expanding international ties would continue. "We certainly have all the resources for this," he assured.