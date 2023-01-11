SVR refuses to comment on social media allegations about resignation of its chief

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) slammed as idle speculation on Wednesday reports on social media alleging that its chief Sergey Naryshkin would step down.

"We do not comment on idle speculations," the SVR told TASS, when asked to comment on the allegations.

Reports emerged on a number of Telegram channels alleging that Naryshkin may resign. According to the reports, the SVR chief disappeared from the public eye in mid-December.

On Wednesday, the Russian intelligence chief attended the unveiling of a memorial plaque to legendary Soviet intelligence officers Morris and Leontine Cohen, who provided the USSR with strategic information about the US nuclear program and Great Britain’s missile plan.

According to the website of the Russian Historical Society, Naryshkin, who chairs the organization, should give an annual news conference on January 17. And on January 20, he is expected to participate in a number of events hosted by the Russian Historical Society to commemorate Russia’s biggest discoveries in physics.