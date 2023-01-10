Russia rejects Western claims that it steals Africa’s resources — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 10. /TASS/. Russia rejects Western attempts to discredit its aid to African countries as well as any speculation that it steals Africa’s resources, Russian deputy envoy to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Tuesday.

"We reject any unsubstantiated speculation that seeks to tarnish Russian aid to Mali and other countries on the continent. Some countries have stated again today that Russia is allegedly robbing Africa of its resources or contributing to the growth of terrorist threats there," she said at a Security Council meeting. "It’s the countries that made these statements that are engaged in that (stealing resources - TASS) across the world, including in Africa."

"For the sake of stripping Libya of its resources these countries didn’t stop at ruining the country and destabilizing the entire Sahel," the diplomat said. "The accusations against Russia are a mockery of common sense and the ability of African countries to decide for themselves what the causes of their problems are, and their right to make a sovereign choice of partners for cooperation".