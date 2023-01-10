Child wounded in DPR community by detonation of explosive object, republic reports

DONETSK, January 10. /TASS/. A child sustained wounds as a result of a detonation of an explosive object in the town of Snezhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Tuesday.

"The Snezhnoye populated locality: a child born in 2012 was injured as a result of a detonation of an explosive object," a statement on the mission’s Telegram channel said.

On Tuesday afternoon, following an almost 24-hour pause, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk seven times using artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. As a result of the bombardment, nine civilians were wounded and one person was killed.