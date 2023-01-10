Ukraine becomes disposal site for expired Western weapons — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities openly admit that they are ready to accept expired weapons from the West, as this serves as a way for Ukraine to preserve its political positions by inflating the myth of Russian aggression, says Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Speaking in an interview for Newsweek, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadim Pristayko said that Western states ship weapons that are past their expiration date, but that Kiev is ready to accept them.

"The Kiev regime is flaunting its country being turned into a disposal center for military garbage, which enriches the Western military-industrial complex - the American one, in particular," Slutsky said.

According to the lawmaker, the Ukrainian authorities are "fine with Ukrainian soldiers burning in these armored cars and dying under strikes of Russian missiles and drones."

"For [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, the Western military aid shipments are a way to preserve his power by inflating the myth of Russian aggression," the politician concluded.