Putin, Cabinet to discuss social support in new regions on Wednesday — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a regular meeting with members of the government via video link on Wednesday, January 11, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"The main topic of the meeting will be the discussion of social support measures for citizens in the new Russian regions. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will make a report," it said. Current issues on the agenda will also be considered, the Kremlin added.

The previous meeting in this format was held in the middle of December 2022, with the focal point being on a new stage of control and supervisory activity reform (the so-called regulatory guillotine) and updating the licensing activity. In the opening remarks at the meeting, Putin drew attention to the topic of acute respiratory viral infections and influenza, saying that he had been vaccinated against the flu.