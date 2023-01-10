Russian, Turkish, Syrian top diplomats expected to hold talks in Moscow, source says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey are expected to hold talks in Moscow, a source told TASS on Tuesday.

"The meeting is under consideration, but no date has been set yet. We hope that it will be determined soon. I think that the talks will take place in Moscow," he said.

The source added that the Russian side had already invited its Syrian and Turkish colleagues to Moscow for a meeting. "Discussions are underway to find a date that will suit everyone. We suggested the nearest dates and are now waiting for confirmation from our Syrian and Turkish colleagues," he said.

At the same time, the source noted that he did not have information about the possibility of the United Arab Emirates’ foreign minister taking part in the meeting.

The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday that the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey - Sergey Lavrov, Faisal Mekdad and Mevlut Cavusoglu - might meet in Moscow on January 11. The paper said that the UAE top diplomat could join the trilateral meeting. According to the newspaper, there is an agreement that the Moscow talks should pave the way for a Russia-Syria-Turkey summit. The newspaper also said that the UAE had suggested hosting the high-level meeting.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 15 that he had suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin that a trilateral meeting involving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad be held. According to Erdogan, the summit should be preceded by a meeting between officials from intelligence agencies, defense and foreign ministries. The defense chiefs of the three countries met in Moscow on December 28, 2022.