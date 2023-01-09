Any conscript can sign contract with armed forces — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Conscripts can sign contracts with the armed forces as it is, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked if the government discussed the option of allowing conscripts to be deployed in the area of the special military operation if they wish to do so.

"Any conscript can sign a contract if he wishes," the spokesman told TASS.

In the latest installment of the program called Sunday Night with Vladimir Solovyov the host said young people always participated in military operations. He said many men that have been conscripted ask to get some miliary action. Solovyov suggested the issue had to be addressed, for example, by simplifying the rules for conscripts to sign contracts with the military.