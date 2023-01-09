Russian ombudsman helps return two LPR teenagers taken to Austria by Ukrainian authorities

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova met on Monday with two teenagers from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who had been evacuated to Austria by Ukrainian authorities without their parents’ permission and later reunited with their families with the help of the Russian ombudsman.

The meeting of the reunited families from the LPR took place at the Human Rights House Foundation in the Russian capital of Moscow.

"Today is a happy day because our children Anastasiya and Anatoly returned from Austria to their Lugansk mothers," Moskalkova said.

The ombudswoman stated that the teenagers’ mothers turned to her because their children were taken abroad without their consent.

According to Moskalkova’s press service, 17-year-old Anastasia and 16-year-old Anatoly used to live in the village of Kremennaya and were also students at a Lugansk boarding school for physical education and sports. In March 2022, both teenagers were evacuated to the Lvov Region and then taken to Austria.

Moskalkova stated that all possible options of how to return the children were sought in collaboration with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia’s FSB Border Guard Service, embassies and special services.

"Today is the happiest day ever to take place and I am proud of our kids, who cherish values such as family, the Motherland and their mothers above everything," Moskalkova said. "They were definitely talked into staying [in Austria] with promises of good conditions, but these two mature people decided that the Motherland and their mothers were more important."

Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova also said that numerous cases regarding the issue of family reunification must still be resolved by her department, adding that each case is dealt with individually.

Developments in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17, 2022. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military back then, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, 2022, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24, 2022, that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.