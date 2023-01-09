Russian lawmaker points to Kiev’s attacks on nuclear facilities in address to Asian MP’s

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Countries of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly need to make every effort to prevent a disaster that Kiev’s shelling of nuclear power plants’ facilities may cause, State Duma Deputy Speaker Sergey Neverov, who heads Russia’s delegation, said in an address to the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

"The Nazi Kiev regime conducts terrorist attacks against civilians, shelling the critical infrastructure facilities of nuclear power plants, which could lead to a tragedy and a nuclear disaster. We need to make every possible effort to prevent such situations," Neverov’s press service quoted him as saying on Monday.

Neverov pointed out that Russian experts had found evidence of the United States’ military biological activities in Ukraine, as well as of US violations of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

"The US seeks to restrain the development of other countries in order to preserve its hegemony. It concerns all our countries and we will do everything to protect our sovereignty and boost relations based on the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states," Neverov stressed.

The 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, which kicked off in Turkey’s Antalya on January 8, involves parliamentary delegations from 27 countries.