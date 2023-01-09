Ukrainian National Police reports two UK mercenaries missing near Soledar

KIEV, January 9. /TASS/. Two UK mercenaries went missing near the Ukrainian city of Soledar, the National Police of Ukraine reported Monday.

According to the announcement post on social media platforms, the police received a notice that two UK citizens, aged 28 and 48, went missing, on January 7.

The British nationals, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry, reportedly departed from Kramatorsk towards Soledar at 08:00 local time on January 6, and then all communication with them was lost.

Kramatorsk and Soledar are located on DPR territory currently under Kiev’s control. On January 7, aide to LPR Minister of the Interior Vitaly Kisilyov said that Ukrainian forces may soon abandon Soledar and the nearby settlements.