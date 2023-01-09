Russian commander expects Soledar to be liberated in coming days

GROZNY, January 9. /TASS/. The city of Soledar may be liberated in the coming days, Commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and Deputy Commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia Apty Alaudinov told Channel One on Monday.

"I think that we will hear about the liberation of Soledar and Artyomovsk in the coming days. The reason is that fighters from the Wagner private military company have managed to make good progress in the areas that were crucial for Ukrainian troop logistics. In fact, the focus will be on defeating those forces," Alaudinov said.

"Today, we can state the fact that the Wagner company’s units have made a good foothold in Soledar and they are advancing at a good pace," he noted. "Ukrainian forces control the situation exactly enough so that they don’t simply abandon everything and run away, but start thinking about withdrawing at least what they have left of their troops and equipment," Alaudinov added.

Advisor to the LPR interior minister Vitaly Kiselyov said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops might soon leave Soledar and its neighboring settlements.