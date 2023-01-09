Fight against corruption to be continued — Kremlin spokesman

MMOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The fight against corruption has been conducted in Russia for years and will be further continued, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday after President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma (parliament) a bill on the denunciation of the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption.

"It is no way undermines our domestic legislative potential against corruption. Our laws are quite tough. You know, we have an entire system. Naturally, it cannot be said that the problem has been uprooted <…> But it is not a mere campaign but consistent years-long actions, which will be continued," he said.