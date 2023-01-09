Ukrainian army fires 178 HIMARS rockets at DPR since start of escalation

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 178 HIMARS rockets at the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) since the start of escalation in Donbass, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Monday.

"The DPR mission recorded 14,615 attacks in the 326 days of escalation, of which 14,284 involved heavy weapons," the statement reads.

"The enemy fired 94,879 munitions of various calibers, including 37 Tochka-U rockets, 178 HIMARS rockets, 255 BM-27 Uragan rockets, 12,499 MLRS rockets (122 mm) and 18,661 155 mm munitions," the mission specified.