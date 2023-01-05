Ukraine may announce air alert, accuse Russia of breaching ceasefire — expert

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities may start announcing an air alert and stage other provocations in order to accuse Russia of breaching the ceasefire it announced, ex-Ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"To announce disruption of the ceasefire, Kiev may go to total provocations and lay blames for them on Russia, For example, their air alert horns will be activated permanently without any grounds from 07:00 am tomorrow," Miroshnik said.

The Russian Armed Forces will introduce the ceasefire along the entire combat engagement line in the special military operation zone in Ukraine from noon Moscow time on January 6 until midnight on January 7. Ukrainian authorities negatively reacted to the Christmas ceasefire initiative.