Russia’s partner countries realistically assess developments around Ukraine – top lawmaker

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. A series of bilateral meetings and talks with representatives of different countries was held during the visit to Brazil and all of them have the realistic assessment of developments around the Ukrainian crisis, Speaker of the Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko told reporters.

"I want to say that I have plenty of meetings and full-fledged bilateral talks on the initiative of our partners - with Vice President of Cuba [Salvador Valdes Mesa - TASS], President of the Assembly of Mozambique [Esperanca Bias - TASS], President of Bolivia [Luis Arce - TASS] on his initiatives - and many brief meetings, so to say," she said. "All our partners realistically assess developments, including around the Ukrainian crisis, and are ready to assist in all ways to the final resolution of the internal Ukrainian crisis in a peaceful diplomatic way, and have good understanding, in whose hands it rests," Matviyenko noted. She heads the Russian delegation at the inauguration ceremony of President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"The respectful attitude towards Russia and the sincere, true interest remain," the lawmaker added.