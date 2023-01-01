Russia’s top lawmaker calls to solve all issues for nuclear center launch in Bolivia

BRASILIA, January 1. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko calls for solving all the existing working problems in order to launch the nuclear center of science and technologies by 2025 at a meeting with Bolivia’s President Luis Arce, according to a video released by the press service of the Federation Council on Sunday.

"I would like to extend my personal appreciation to you for the support of our flagship project - the center of nuclear research and technologies. Existing working problems of technical and financial nature require prompt resolution in order to launch this center by 2025," Matviyenko said.

The meeting was held within the framework of the visits by national delegations to Brazil for the inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.