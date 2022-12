MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the further coordination of steps on facilitating a settlement in Syria in a phone conversation on Saturday.

"The sides exchanged New Year’s greetings and discussed the plans of cooperation between diplomatic agencies for 2023, including the further coordination of steps on facilitating a settlement in Syria," a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said.