Serbia’s constructive steps help avoid bloodshed in Kosovo — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Serbia’s constructive steps make it possible to overcome the aggravation of the crisis around the unrecognized republic of Kosovo without bloodshed, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We continue to keep a close eye on the situation. According to incoming reports, the Serbs in Kosovo began to remove the barricades which were erected in response to discriminatory steps of the Pristina temporary self-government authorities on December 29. Thanks to the constructive steps taken by the Serbian authorities, who have done their best to avert an open confrontation, it has become possible to overcome the acute phase of the crisis without bloodshed," she said.

She stressed that the compromise reached under the West’s "firm guarantees" cannot be called sustainable. "The vital issue of the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo, which is called to be an efficient instrument of ensuring their rights and security amid systemic ethnic persecution has been ignored," she pointed out. "As long as Pristina dodges the implementation of this key obligation it has been ignoring for nearly ten years, the situation is doomed to be fragile, with the constant threat of renewed flare-ups. All the more so because, as follows from the statements of the Kosovar authorities, Pristina is not going to drop its plans to take Serb-populated settlements in the region under its full control."

"There is nothing new in the confirmation of the ban for the ‘Kosovo security forces’ to enter the region without prior consent from the Kosovo Force (KFOR) and the heads of the four municipalities of the Serb population," she said, adding that such procedures have been in place for quite a long time, but "there are no such restrictions for the heavy-armed special units of the Kosovo police." "Nothing can stop the local commandos from continuing to terrorize the local Serbs, intimidating and attacking them under the guise of ‘anti-crime raids.’"

"As long as the US-and EU-backed agreements on ‘de-escalation’ ignore the unresolved problems in Kosovo, no lasting settlement is possible," she stressed. "The European Union’s mediation in the dialogue between the sides is yielding no results, the talks are meaningless and it gives Pristina a chance to build up its anti-Serb resources."

"This approach by the West is absolutely destructive and has no prerequisites for a true settlement, which is only possible on the basis of international law and United Nations Security Council resolution 1244," she added.