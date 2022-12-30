Putin expects Russia-China relations to improve further

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that relations between Moscow and Beijing could be taken to a new, even higher level, he said in his congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the New Year.

"The Russian President expressed confidence that through joint efforts, cooperation between the nations could be brought to a new, even higher level for the benefit of the Russian and Chinese peoples, in the interests of enhancing regional and global stability and security," the Kremlin press service said on Friday.

Putin noted that Russia-China relations continued to strengthen in 2022, showing great dynamics and resistance to external obstacles. Thus, meaningful political dialogue is maintained, bilateral trade has reached record levels, large cross-border infrastructure projects, including the construction of automobile and railway bridges across the Amur River, have been completed, the Russian president added.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping spoke earlier on Friday via a video conference call. China and Russia should ramp up cooperation in the trade-economic and energy sphere, Xi Jinping said.

"Our countries should proactively build up productive pragmatic cooperation in trade and economy, energy and financial sphere, and in the sphere of agriculture, use existing working mechanisms and channels for the dialog for this purpose," the Chinese leader said, cited by CCTV.

Beijing and Moscow should interact, taking advantages of each other in consideration, Xi Jinping said. Russia and China should not confine themselves in traditional energy spheres and should promote in parallel joint projects in the segment of alternative low-carbon energy sources.