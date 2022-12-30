Putin expects India’s G20 presidency to strengthen global stability

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that New Delhi’s G20 presidency would open new opportunities for enhancing stability in Asia and the world over.

In a message of New Year well-wishes to India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on the Kremlin website, Putin said, "I am confident that India’s incoming presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Group of 20 will open new opportunities for boosting multifaceted cooperation between Russia and India for the benefit of our peoples with a view to enhancing stability and security in Asia, and in the entire world."

Putin also reminded the Indian leaders that 2022 marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Moscow and New Delhi, according to the message. Relying on the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, he said, the two countries "have been fostering their privileged strategic partnership while running major joint projects in trade, energy, defense and other spheres, and coordinating efforts to address pressing issues on the regional and global agenda.".