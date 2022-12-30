Kremlin extremely concerned over Ukrainian missile incident in Belarus — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin is highly concerned over the incident involving the Ukrainian missile that fell in Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday, adding that Moscow and Minsk stay in a constant contact.

"In any case, this is an event that is extremely concerning - not only for us, but for our Belarusian partners as well. This is first. Second - the military of both countries stay in constant contact, they coordinate constantly. As a matter of fact, the highest possible level of mutual dialogue and a trusting nature of this dialogue make it possible to promptly exchange the most sensitive information," the spokesman noted. "You know that Belarus took a number of actions in regards to a certain demarche before the Ukrainian side, but I repeat, this event is concerning," Peskov said.

The S-300 air defense missile, launched from Ukrainian territory, was downed on December 29 by Belarusian air defenses after it entered Belarusian airspace. The missile’s fragments fell near the village of Gorbakha, Brest Region. Minsk demanded that Kiev carried a thorough investigation of the incident, brought the culprits to responsibility and made sure such situations never happen again.

Earlier on Friday, Belarusian air defense forces commander Kirill Kazantsev said that the Belarusian Defense Ministry considers the incident involving the Ukrainian S-300 missile a provocation by the Ukrainian armed forces as one possible version. Another version involves an "unintended missile launch due to poor training of the crew or a missile malfunction.".