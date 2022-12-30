Ukraine’s law on national minorities needs to be analyzed — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law on national minorities, which was signed by President Vladimir Zelensky, needs to be scrutinized, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We haven’t seen it. Naturally, it needs to be analyzed to see if it envisages the right to receive education on the languages of national minorities, who is defined as a national minority and so on. It is necessary to study the details," he said.

Under the bill, national minorities in Ukraine have the right to self-identification, freedom of public associations and peaceful gatherings, freedom of expression, thought, speech, religion, freedom to take part in political, economic and social life, and to preserve their cultural identity. The document also guarantees the right to free use of the language of national minorities in private and public life. However, the bill bans "the popularization and propaganda" of Russia, the actions of its officials and bodies, "which create a positive image." The adoption of such law is a condition for the beginning of talks on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that this law had introduced nothing new into the current legislation on the rights and freedoms of national minorities and could not withstand criticism. She stressed that this law was only meant to legislate segregation and Nazism.