Russia ready to promptly restore passenger traffic with China, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to start working on resurrecting passenger traffic with China should a request from Beijing be received, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

"We welcome the forthcoming reopening of passenger traffic through border crossings and the lifting of sanitary restrictions that affect cargo traffic. We will be ready to promptly start working on these issues once we receive a request from our Chinese partners. After they are resolved via diplomatic channels, the parties will make official announcements," the spokeswoman noted.

Zakharova pointed out that the Chinese State Council’s interagency task force on COVID-19 control and prevention published its Plan to Respond to the Novel Coronavirus Infection on December 26, recommending lifting a number of restrictions starting on January 8, 2023. In particular, people will no longer have to receive the so-called health codes before making a trip and undergo coronavirus testing upon arrival in China. Travelers will only need to undergo a PCR test 48 hours before entering China and those who test negative won’t need to quarantine.

"We welcome China’s decisions and look forward to the gradual restoration of large-scale exchanges between our countries’ people," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman emphasized.