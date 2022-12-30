Leaders of China, Russia maintain close strategic contact — Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spoken to each other repeatedly in 2022 and maintain close strategic contact, as follows from what the Chinese leader said at talks with his Russian counterpart by video link on Friday.

"This year, we held two face-to-face meetings, talked on the phone several times, and maintained close strategic contact," Xi said. The opening of the talks was telecast by the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Putin paid a visit to China in early February. He held talks with Xi and attended the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. In September, the two leaders met face to face on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.