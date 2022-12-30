Regional lawmakers unanimously support adoption of LPR’s new constitution

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The People’s Council (parliament) of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has unanimously backed the adoption of the region’s new constitution, a TASS correspondent reported.

All 43 lawmakers who were presented at the plenary session voted for the document. The decision was welcomed with a round of applause.

"Congratulations to all on this momentous, fateful and certainly historic event," Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said, addressing the parliament members. "I would like to express my personal gratitude to you on behalf of all of the republic’s residents and on my own behalf for the work that the deputy corps has done," he added.

LPR Parliament Speaker Denis Miroshnichenko told TASS on November 11 that the new regional constitution was completely ready and was undergoing final inter-agency consultations. According to him, the new constitution does not significantly differ from the one that was in effect in the region over the past eight years.