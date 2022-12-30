Putin, Xi holding talks via encrypted video channel

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding talks via an encrypted video channel on Friday.

They are discussing bilateral relations, as well as regional and other issues.

This is their first contact since Xi’s re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in October.

Previously Putin and Xi met face to face on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in mid-September. In early February, Putin flew to Beijing, where he held talks with Xi and attended the opening of the Winter Olympics.