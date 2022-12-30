DPR militia reports over 100 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass over past day

DONETSK, December 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 100 casualties in battles with forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Friday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 100 personnel," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia forces also destroyed two Ukrainian tanks, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, two 122mm howitzers and six armored and motor vehicles. They shot down two enemy drones, the press office reported.