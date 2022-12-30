Woman suspected of spying on Russian forces detained in LPR

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. A female resident of Svatovo has been detained in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on suspicion of transferring data about Russia’s Armed Forces to foreign intelligence officers, an LPR security service member told TASS on Friday.

"Special services in the LPR have detained a Svatovo female resident suspected of transferring data about the movement of Russian troops and military hardware to foreign intelligence officers," the security serviceman. According to him, the data transferred by the woman from Svatovo might have been used by Ukrainian forces to deliver artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure.