LPR reveals number of Ukrainian officers killed near Svatovo, Kremennaya in past week

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. In the past week, Russian forces have killed about 20 Ukrainian officers who attempted to storm Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"In the past week, about 20 Ukrainian officers were killed in the area of responsibility of the 2nd Army Corps [of the LPR People’s Militia]," he said, citing LPR intelligence data. "The enemy sustained the heaviest losses while on an offensive toward Svatovo and Kremennaya."

Explaining the heavy losses of the personnel near Kremennaya and Svatovo to their senior commanders, Ukrainian mid-ranking officers said those were due to bad weather, Marochko told TASS earlier.