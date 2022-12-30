Kiev orders to deploy foreign mercenaries toward Artyomovsk, Soledar — LPR militia officer

LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian military leaders have issued a command to deploy foreign mercenaries equipped with NATO weapons to Artyomovsk and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Andrey Marochko, an officer with the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Friday.

According to Marochko, "The Ukrainian command has deployed a rapid reaction force, made up exclusively of foreigners, toward Artymovsk and Soledar. The mobile units are well equipped, they use Hummer SUVs and hold NATO weapons."

The LPR militia officer also said there is an interpreter in each group of foreign mercenaries, as "the militants don’t speak Russian and mostly communicate in English."

On Tuesday, Apty Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special force and deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the LPR People’s Militia, said Russian troops have been advancing toward Soledar.