Russia hopes resolution between BSEC, UN approved soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia hopes that a resolution between the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) and the UN will be approved in the near future and calls on Ukraine to stop igniting confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are urging Ukraine to cease igniting confrontation, calling to depoliticize dialogue on the issues that concern the entire world: the economy, the humanitarian sphere, food products. We hope that the resolution between the UN and the BSEC will be approved in the near future," the diplomat said.