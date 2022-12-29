No plans to promote escalatory approach – Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Moscow has no plans to promote an escalatory approach but seeks to achieve the goals of its special military operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Channel One.

"One can search for an answer to the question as to whether there may be an escalation in various statements and the assessments of political scientists," Lavrov said, when asked if he saw risks of an escalation of military activities next year.

"Our leadership does not say that we intend to promote an approach providing for an escalation. We intend to make sure that the goals of the special military operation are achieved," he added.