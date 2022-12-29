Lavrov lauds Saudi Arabia’s efforts to find ways to resolve Ukraine issue

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a phone call thanked his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud for efforts to find ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Sergey Lavrov briefed Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on certain aspects of the situation in Ukraine in terms of Russia’s special military operation. In this regard, Russia praised the Saudi leadership’s constructive position and readiness to make efforts to find ways to solve complex problems related to developments in Ukraine," the statement reads.

In addition, the two top diplomats discussed priority development issues concerning mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia with regard to the implementation of the agreements made earlier at the highest level.

"Particular attention was paid to the need to continue constructive interaction within the OPEC+ group," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "The proximity of the two countries’ positions on pressing global and regional issues was highlighted and mutual interest in maintaining close foreign policy coordination both at the bilateral level and on various international platforms was confirmed," the statement added.