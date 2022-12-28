Lavrov asks diplomats to collect facts about arms smuggling from Ukraine to black markets

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asked his colleagues to compile facts found in open sources that show how Western weapons are smuggled from Ukraine to black markets, Lavrov said in a televised interview on the Great Game program on Channel One on Wednesday.

According to the Russian foreign minister, there are "more than enough" facts.

"By the way, I would like to ask my staff to simply make a compilation from open sources so that we can show our interlocutors the things that are now being swept under the carper," Lavrov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States had so far spent $45 billion on military assistance to Ukraine, while similar expenses by the European Union amounted to $28 billion.