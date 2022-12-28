Unlike Ukraine, Russia seeks no ‘flashy offensives’ during special operation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. During its special military operation Russia does not pursue any "flashy offensives," which Ukraine launches without caring about casualties, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised interview on the Great Game program on Channel One on Wednesday.

"We are not lodging any spontaneous flashy offensive operations, as Ukraine is practicing, usually not caring about casualties, only for the sake of a certain media effect here and now, so that the West can keep eulogizing the current leadership as ‘representatives of genuine democracy’," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister pointed out that a motto is being promoted in the West that Kiev can "be denied nothing".

"Well, something has been denied, as there are intelligent people there who understand that certain types of weapons cannot be handed over to that regime," the Russian top diplomat said. "although anonymous specialists, mostly from the Pentagon, used to reiterate that ‘we have no right to stop Zelensky from delivering strikes on those territories which are internationally recognized as Ukraine, implying and overtly referring to Crimea among others".

The minister recalled that there were several "anonymous, but very reliable pieces of evidence" showing that certain multiple launch rocket systems for Ukraine had been modernized "directly by American specialists".

"No one is hiding the fact that data from both military and civilian satellites belonging to US owners is actively used in real time to correct fire. Targeting is done through direct involvement of US specialists," he added.